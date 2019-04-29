Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Stock rises after draft
The Buccaneers didn't draft any backfield competition for Barber and Ronald Jones, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tampa Bay brass is at least being consistent after talking up Barber and Jones throughout the offseason. The former agreed to a one-year, $2.125 million contract in lieu of a restricted free-agent tender, hoping to build on a 2018 campaign in which he managed just 963 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns as a 16-game starter. Barber is a reliable player with no real hint of upside, while Jones is the exact opposite -- a 2018 second-round pick who barely played as a rookie. The Bucs hope Jones is ready for a much larger role in 2019, even if he doesn't usurp Barber for the starting job. The Tampa backfield also includes Shaun Wilson, Andre Ellington and Dare Ogunbowale, not to mention some incoming undrafted rookies.
