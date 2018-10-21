Barber rushed 11 times for 30 yards and failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday. He was also tackled for a safety.

Barber was responsible for the first points of the game, except they went on the other team's side of the ledger. The third-year back was pinned back behind the goal line on a carry from the one-yard line in the first quarter, a microcosm of what's been a mostly frustrating campaign for the 24-year-old. Barber has now posted 30 yards or less in four of six contests, but rookie Ronald Jones II, despite getting in for a short touchdown Sunday, hasn't been anywhere near productive either. Therefore, Barber figures to continue in a de facto lead role versus the Bengals in a Week 8 interconference matchup.