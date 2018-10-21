Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles again in Week 7 OT win
Barber rushed 11 times for 30 yards and failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday. He was also tackled for a safety.
Barber was responsible for the first points of the game, except they went on the other team's side of the ledger. The third-year back was pinned back behind the goal line on a carry from the one-yard line in the first quarter, a microcosm of what's been a mostly frustrating campaign for the 24-year-old. Barber has now posted 30 yards or less in four of six contests, but rookie Ronald Jones II, despite getting in for a short touchdown Sunday, hasn't been anywhere near productive either. Therefore, Barber figures to continue in a de facto lead role versus the Bengals in a Week 8 interconference matchup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Has season-best game•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Minimal production in blowout loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Workload potentially affected by Jones activation•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Used sparingly against Steelers•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles for running room•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid in season-opening win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...