Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles for running room in loss
Barber rushed 14 times for 42 yards and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
It was yet another frustrating afternoon on the ground for Barber, who found running room at a premium against one of the NFL's stingiest run defenses. The second-year back has now been under 50 rushing yards in three straight games, and he's managed no better than Sunday's 3.0 yards per carry in any of those contests. Barber has a firm grasp on the lead-back role, but there be no other team in the league at the moment in which that job has less value. He'll have an uphill battle to improve on his numbers against the dominant Ravens defense in Week 15.
