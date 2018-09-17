Barber rushed 16 times for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also secured one of two targets for seven yards.

After gaining a respectable 69 yards on 19 carries in the opener versus the Saints, Barber could barely muster a yard per carry versus a tough Eagles defensive front. However, the passing attack took center stage for the second consecutive contest with Ryan Fitzpatrick once again eclipsing the 400-yard mark, so Barber's lack of production wasn't overly noticeable. However, with 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II in the wings, Barber may need to step up his production in Week 3 against the Steelers in order to keep a firm grasp on the No. 1 job.