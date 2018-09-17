Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles for running room
Barber rushed 16 times for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also secured one of two targets for seven yards.
After gaining a respectable 69 yards on 19 carries in the opener versus the Saints, Barber could barely muster a yard per carry versus a tough Eagles defensive front. However, the passing attack took center stage for the second consecutive contest with Ryan Fitzpatrick once again eclipsing the 400-yard mark, so Barber's lack of production wasn't overly noticeable. However, with 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II in the wings, Barber may need to step up his production in Week 3 against the Steelers in order to keep a firm grasp on the No. 1 job.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid in season-opening win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Outplays Jones again•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Receives vote of confidence•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Another solid effort in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Ahead of Jones so far•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid in exhibition debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2