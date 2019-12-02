Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Surprises with pair of touchdowns
Barber rushed 17 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also had a two-point conversion run.
In a game that unfolded in rather surprising fashion overall, Barber fittingly punched in multiple touchdowns for the first time all season. The fourth-year back ended up outpacing backfield Ronald Jones by 11 carries overall, with Greg Auman of The Athletic reporting that coach Bruce Arians explained the lopsided division of labor as a function of Arians going the "hot hand" in the backfield and Jones having missed a blitz pickup at one point. Despite Barber's surprising success Sunday, the Bucs' backfield remains a week-to-week situation that is proverbial kryptonite for fantasy production. Barber will look to build on his strong effort versus the Colts in Week 14.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid workload in win•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: In end zone as receiver•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Notches winning score•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Major downturn in involvement•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Can't find running room in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Paces backfield in carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...