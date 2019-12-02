Barber rushed 17 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also had a two-point conversion run.

In a game that unfolded in rather surprising fashion overall, Barber fittingly punched in multiple touchdowns for the first time all season. The fourth-year back ended up outpacing backfield Ronald Jones by 11 carries overall, with Greg Auman of The Athletic reporting that coach Bruce Arians explained the lopsided division of labor as a function of Arians going the "hot hand" in the backfield and Jones having missed a blitz pickup at one point. Despite Barber's surprising success Sunday, the Bucs' backfield remains a week-to-week situation that is proverbial kryptonite for fantasy production. Barber will look to build on his strong effort versus the Colts in Week 14.