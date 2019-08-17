Barber carried the ball twice for five total yards during Friday's 16-14 win over Miami.

Both Barber and sophomore Ronald Jones received two carries during Tampa Bay's opening possession, the only one in which Jameis Winston played. It's hard to read too much into such an abbreviated performance, especially with next week's matchup in Cleveland likely representing the final dress rehearsal before the regular season. Barber has reportedly been strong through the preseason, but Jones figures to rotate in enough to dilute Barber's value as a true RB1.