Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Tending to ankle injury
Barber didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
On Monday, coach Dirk Koetter acknowledged the existence of an injury for Barber, per Tom Krasniqi of 95.3 FM Tampa Bay. However, neither Koetter nor the Bucs touched on the nature of the issue until the release of Wednesday's injury report. Barber's health is thus one to watch as the week goes on to learn if he's a candidate to sit out Sunday in Cincinnati. If Barber does so, rookie Ronald Jones II likely would see a significant uptick in touches, while Jacquizz Rodgers should get in on the act as well.
