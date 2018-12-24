Barber rushed 17 times for 43 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Barber was repeatedly stymied on the ground by a stingy Cowboys front, leading to fourth sub-50-yard tally of the last five games. Barber has been at 3.0 yards per carry or worse in all four contests, as the Tampa offensive line has consistently had trouble creating running lanes. The 24-year-old will look to try and close out the season on a strong note against the Falcons in Week 17.