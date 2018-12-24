Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Tough sledding on ground in loss
Barber rushed 17 times for 43 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Barber was repeatedly stymied on the ground by a stingy Cowboys front, leading to fourth sub-50-yard tally of the last five games. Barber has been at 3.0 yards per carry or worse in all four contests, as the Tampa offensive line has consistently had trouble creating running lanes. The 24-year-old will look to try and close out the season on a strong note against the Falcons in Week 17.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Solid effort in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Struggles for running room in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Scores for third straight game•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Cleared for Carolina game•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Practice participation scaled back•
-
Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Spearheads rushing attack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16