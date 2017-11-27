Barber rushed five times for seven yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

The reserve running back made the most of his limited opportunities, cashing in with a pair of short touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Barber saw extra snaps in the red zone with Doug Martin (concussion) exiting the game in the first half, and he could be in line for an expanded workload again in Week 13 versus the Packers if Martin is unable to recover in time for the contest.