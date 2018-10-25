Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Upgrades to limited Thursday
Barber (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
While Barber has earned an upgrade in his activity level following Wednesday's absence from practice, it's unclear if he's trending toward an appearance Sunday in Cincinnati. Friday's injury report will relay his odds to suit up Week 8. Next in line for touches out of the Buccaneers backfield are Ronald Jones II and Jacquizz Rodgers.
