Barber rushed eight times for 33 yards and failed to haul in either of his two targets in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Steelers.

Barber's usage fell victim to the Buccaneers trailing by 20 points at halftime, thus requiring them to pass more in the second half. While most of Barber's production came on an 18-yard run, he still averaged over four yards per carry, making it his most efficient performance through three weeks. Nonetheless, with his team throwing 50 times, the volume obviously wasn't there for Barber, who will hope for a more balanced attack in Week 4 versus the Bears.