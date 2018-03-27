Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Tuesday that Barber is the team's starting running back at the moment, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports.

Barber breathed some life into a pathetic Tampa Bay running game when he closed out the season with five straight performances featuring at least 12 carries, 51 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per carry. It was enough to leave him as the team leader in rushing yards at 423, even though Doug Martin (now a Raider) had 30 more carries. With Charles Sims still unsigned, the Bucs' backfield consists of Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers and Dalton Crossan. Barber is the clear favorite for early down work among that group, but he'll likely have much stiffer competition once the NFL Draft is complete. The Bucs addressed their lines on both sides of the ball in free agency, leaving running back, cornerback and safety as the obvious weaknesses on the roster. It'll be a surprise if the team doesn't select a running back within the first three rounds of the upcoming draft.