Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Working on pass catching in OTAs
Barber logged plenty of pass-catching work out of the backfield during the first week of OTAs, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Coach Bruce Arians has spoken of Barber's potential as a three-down back this offseason, and the way the fourth-year pro was utilized during the first week of on-field work supports the notion he'll be given every opportunity to prove he's capable of filling that role. The Auburn product has upped his rushing yardage in every season thus far, and he set career highs in both receptions (20) and targets (29) in 2018. However, Arians could have an even larger passing game role in mind for Barber, who notably didn't get any competition via the draft but will still be battling 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II for playing time.
