Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Workload potentially affected by Jones activation
Barber will share backfield touches with second-round pick Ronald Jones II in Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears.
Veteran Jacquizz Rodgers will also be active, although he's received minimal carries over the first three games even with Jones not suiting up. Barber hasn't been any great shakes in a lead-back role over the first three games, but game flow hasn't worked in his favor on many occasions either. The division of labor in the Buccaneers backfield remains far from certain heading into Sunday's game, but Barber is likely to still see a fair share of carries with Jones in uniform for the first time in his NFL career.
