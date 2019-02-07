Buccaneers' Phillip Andersen: Getting chance in Tampa Bay

Andersen signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Andersen is a Danish kicker who most recently played for the Berlin Rebels of the German Football League. Though he isn't set to graduate from an American college this spring, Andersen surfaced on NFL radars this past January while participating in kicking events during Senior Bowl week. It's possible his name could be one for fantasy owners to keep in mind, as Tampa Bay's incumbent kicker, Cairo Santos, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.