Buccaneers' Quincy Williams: Tampa Bay takes in third round
The Buccaneers selected Williams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 98th overall.
Williams is truly off the mainstream radar as an NFL prospect, and picks like that usually doesn't start happening until the sixth round or so. Either Tampa Bay is really onto something or this pick is likely to go down as a reach. Whatever the case, Williams is an undersized linebacker with a listed height weight of 5-foot-10, 239 pounds. He posted 111 tackles for Murray State last year.
