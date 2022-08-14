White rushed seven times for 32 yards, brought in two of three targets for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 43 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

White was the third running back into the game for the Buccaneers behind Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and he outproduced the latter by four yards with three fewer touches from scrimmage. The rookie gave a rock-solid accounting of himself in his first taste of NFL action, even flashing nicely on special teams with a 26-yard kickoff return. White and Vaughn will continue their summer battle for the No. 2 running back job in next Saturday night's preseason road matchup against the Titans.