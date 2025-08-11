Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Absent from practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) is not participating in Monday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
White was forced out of Saturday's 29-7 preseason win over the Titans due to a groin injury, which head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday would require more testing to determine its availability. Tampa Bay hasn't yet offered an update on White's injury severity or recovery timetable, but as long as he remains sidelined expect Sean Tucker to handle increased first-team reps behind starting running back Bucky Irving.
