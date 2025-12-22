White rushed five times for 45 yards and brought in both targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

White finished with 9.0 yards per carry thanks almost exclusively to a 39-yard run he rattled off early in the second quarter. The versatile veteran back has averaged 4.8 yards per carry or more in five of the last six games, but he has logged double-digit carries just twice in that span while Bucky Irving continues to serve as the clear leader of the ground attack. White should continue in a similar change-of-pace role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.