White rushed 17 times for 65 yards and a touchdown while corralling all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers.

White got the nod in place of injured starter Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) for the second consecutive week, rewarding fantasy managers with his third touchdown over that span. The 26-year-old White finished below four yards per carry in both spot-starts, but his nose for the goal line helped cement another strong fantasy score. No. 3 RB Sean Tucker (6-25-1) remained a distant second in carries behind White, but the former was able to vulture a touchdown from the fill-in starter this time around. The Buccaneers have an extra day off before hosting the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 7, so White's managers should monitor Irving's availability leading up to the contest before committing to a third consecutive start in fantasy.