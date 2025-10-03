White and Sean Tucker will man the Buccaneers backfield Sunday at Seattle after Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) was ruled out for the contest, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Irving wasn't able to practice this week due to a sprained right foot and a shoulder injury, and there's a chance he'll sit out Week 6 against the 49ers, too, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. In the meantime, White and Tucker will handle most of the RB reps. When Irving made an early exit from a Week 14 matchup with the Raiders due to injury last season, White turned 19 touches into 109 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on a 75 percent snap share, while Tucker recorded three carries for 47 yards on 19 percent of the plays.