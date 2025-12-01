White rushed twice for seven yards and brought in all three targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

White saw his workload on the ground diminish significantly with the return of Bucky Irving from a seven-game absence due to foot and shoulder injuries. With Irving now back in the fold and seemingly ready to handle a full workload, White and Sean Tucker, who also logged two carries Sunday, appear set to compete for leftover touches moving forward, capping the fantasy upside of both backs.