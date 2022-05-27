White's versatile skill set could allow him to enjoy a sizable role during his rookie season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's a good talent, that's why we drafted him," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "Leonard is our starter, obviously. We look for White to compete with Vaughn and Gio and we'll see from there. ... He has good size. He has good feet and good speed. But he's capable of spelling Leonard, he's capable of catching a ball."

The investment of a third-round pick in White already speaks to the belief the Buccaneers have in his ability, and both the Arizona State product's college body of work and Bowles' comments indicate there could be plenty of opportunity for him behind primary back Leonard Fournette. With Ronald Jones now in Kansas City and Giovani Bernard primarily suited for a pass-catching/third-down role, White's primary competition for any complementary early-down reps appears to be Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who's yet to truly establish himself after being taken in the third round in his own right in 2020. White's pass-catching chops could also be a significant factor in earning him snaps, with running backs coach Todd McNair noting the rookie's range and catch radius are particularly impressive.