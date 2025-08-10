Head coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that White was diagnosed with a groin injury and will undergo further tests to determine its severity, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

White injured his groin during the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday. An extended absence would open the door for Sean Tucker to fill in as the Bucs' RB2 behind Bucky Irving. White's practice participation over the coming week will determine his availability for Tampa Bay's next preseason game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Aug. 16.