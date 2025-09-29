White rushed six times for 17 yards and brought in four of five targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Game script dictated the Buccaneers take a pass-heavy approach for significant portions of the afternoon, but White still logged a typical complementary workload on the ground. The fact Tampa Bay was trailing throughout the contest also afforded him his fair share of work as a pass catcher, leading to season-high figures in receptions and receiving yards. The veteran back figures to profile in similar fashion during a challenging Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday.