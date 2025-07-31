White said during Thursday's training camp practice that he's dropped down to roughly 212 pounds and has improved his quickness, conditioning and stamina heading into Year 4, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

White enters 2025 seemingly positioned for a complementary backfield role that will primarily make use of his passing-down skills, while 2024 breakout Bucky Irving dominates carries. As a pure runner, White has at times looked indecisive between the tackles, though last year was actually the most efficient of his career on the ground, with 144 carries for 613 yards (4.3 YPC) and three scores across 16 regular-season appearances. The 2022 third-round pick has only missed one regular-season game in his career to date, and he'd likely inherit a huge role if the 195-pound Irving were to miss any time, though there's also a lingering possibility that Sean Tucker (who averaged 6.2 YPC on just 50 rushes last year) pushes for more touches.