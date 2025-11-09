White rushed 10 times for 38 yards and brought in all five targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots' league-best run defense unsurprisingly made life difficult for White on the ground, limiting him to a long run of seven yards. Game script eventually also tilted toward the pass for Tampa Bay, and White was a beneficiary thanks to his versatility. The veteran back continued to fill the lead role -- although only by a single carry Sunday -- in the ongoing absence of Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), and he finished with a season-high catch total as well. Considering Irving has yet to return to practice, White could well be heavily involved again in a Week 11 road matchup versus the Bills.