White rushed six times for 14 yards and brought in both targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

White played a clear complementary role to Leonard Fournette in the rookie's NFL debut, but he was notably the only other running back to log a carry on the night despite veteran Giovani Bernard being active. White got the nod over the back he engaged in a job battle with throughout the summer, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was a healthy scratch, but there may be scenarios this season in which both players garner active status. White's next opportunity to showcase his skills comes in a Week 2 divisional clash with the Saints, although he still projects to play second fiddle to Fournette for the foreseeable future.