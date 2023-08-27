White took seven carries for 39 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over Baltimore.

White got the start and played every snap on the two drives Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin played. The second-year RB stayed on the field after those two and took a bunch of carries on the next drive with a mixed unit of starters and backups, eventually finishing his night with 41 yards on eight touches. While it remains unclear how things will shake out behind him, there's no doubt White will open the season as the lead back when the Bucs travel to Minnesota in Week 1.