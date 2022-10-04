White rushed three times for six yards and a touchdown, brought in all five targets for 50 yards, returned two kickoffs for 51 yards and lost a fumble in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

The rookie logged a season-high 24 snaps (38 percent) from scrimmage and produced plenty with them, scoring his first NFL touchdown from one yard out late in the third quarter and also generating new career highs in receptions and receiving yards. Both Leonard Fournette and White were stymied on the ground, however, and the latter's expanded role in the air attack may have largely been the result of a game script that saw the Buccaneers trail throughout the game. White's fumble on the opening kickoff also set the Chiefs up in prime position for their first touchdown, but the fact the ASU product still saw all the action he did subsequent to that supports the notion both he and the coaching staff have moved past the flub.