White rushed twice for 14 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

White unsurprisingly played a clear second fiddle to Bucky Irving, logging 12 fewer carries than his teammate. White also was three targets behind Irving and was outsnapped by the latter by a 44-14 margin. While the division of labor between the two wasn't typically as unbalanced down the stretch last season during Irving's ascension within the offense, White's fantasy outlook is bleak for the time being heading into a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Texans next Monday night.