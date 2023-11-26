White (knee) rushed 15 times for 100 yards and secured both targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

White finally found some consistent running room after coming into the game with an average of 3.3 yards per carry, with a game-long 38-yard run helping boost up his tally considerably. The second-year back was less involved in the passing game than usual -- his receiving yardage total tied a season low -- but White more than made up for it with his work on the ground. Next on the docket for White and the Bucs are the Panthers in a Week 13 divisional home matchup.