White rushed four times for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

White was one of several Buccaneers offensive starters who put in less than a full workday in a game that was nothing more than a postseason tune-up for Tampa Bay. The rookie should enjoy a solid role in next weekend's home wild-card matchup after logging double-digit carries and receptions in three of the four games prior to Sunday's finale.