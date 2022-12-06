White rushed nine times for 28 yards and secured six of eight targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

White and the returning Leonard Fournette (hip) split the work nearly evenly on the ground, with the latter logging one additional carry. In turn, the rookie drew one more target than his veteran teammate, gained nine more receiving yards on the same number of catches and also recorded the game-winning touchdown on a three-yard grab with three seconds remaining. White's solid degree of involvement with Fournette available is encouraging to a degree from a fantasy perspective, but both backs should have a steep climb to meaningful production against the 49ers' league-best run defense on the road in Week 14.