White rushed four times for 19 yards and brought in all three targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The rookie once again saw a decent role on offense, and he notable matched backfield Leonard Fournette in receptions and targets. However, White actually logged just 15 snaps from scrimmage, a major downturn from the 29 he'd seen four days earlier against the Panthers. White was also stopped cold on a two-point conversion rush attempt after the Buccaneers' final touchdown, although he never had a chance thanks to shoddy blocking in front of them. Fournette appears likely to remain the clear-cut lead back, but it's also possible head coach Todd Bowles looks to shake things up on his struggling offense following three straight losses and affords White a bigger role in a Week 9 showdown against the Rams a week from Sunday.