White rushed seven times for 36 yards and brought in all four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

White played a clear second fiddle to backfield mate Leonard Fournette, who recorded 29 total touches to the rookie's 11. White still found a way to make a critical contribution, however, as his three-yard touchdown reception on third down with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation began the Buccaneers' comeback in earnest. White should continue to enjoy a solid complementary role at minimum in a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers, although how it will compare to Fournette's workload remains to be seen.