White rushed seven times for 41 yards and secured four of six targets for 36 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

White logged two more carries than veteran backfield mate Leonard Fournette and was considerably more productive, averaging 5.9 yards per carry to his teammate's 2.2 figure. White also encouragingly continued to demonstrate his value as a pass catcher after finishing the regular season with 50 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns alongside 481 rushing yards and a score on 129 carries through 17 games. Looking ahead to 2023, White could take on a clear lead-back role, although with a manageable cap hit of $8.5 million per < a href="https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/tampa-bay-buccaneers/leonard-fournette-21745/contracts/">Spotrac, Fournette should have a good chance of returning as well.