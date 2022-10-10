White rushed five times for 14 yards and brought in three of four targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 18 yards.

White was incorporated into the offense to a solid degree, logging 31 snaps from scrimmage overall. The rookie third-round pick has particularly enjoyed a strong role in the passing game over the last pair of contests, posting an 8-78-0 line on nine targets in that span. White will remain behind Leonard Fournette for the time being, but he'll potentially have a chance for a similar workload in a Week 6 road matchup against a Steelers team the Buccaneers shouldn't have too much trouble eventually separating from.