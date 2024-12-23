White rushed three times for 10 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.

White played second fiddle to Bucky Irving, who turned 19 touches into 92 total yards and a touchdown. The third-year pro posted his lowest rushing yardage total of the season but finished with his third-highest receiving yardage total of the campaign. White was held without a touchdown for only the second time in his last nine games, and his fumble at the end of a six-yard catch with 1:40 remaining secured the loss for Tampa Bay. He'll try to get back on track as a rusher in Week 17 against the generous Panthers run defense.