Offensive coordinator Dave Canales expects White to be "fantastic" and recently told reporters the running back is "so natural" and has a well-rounded skillset, Scott Smith of buccaneers.com reports.

It's an optimistic outlook given that White's rookie season was a mixed bag, in which he played all 17 games (eight starts) and caught 50 of 58 targets (86.2 percent) but averaged only 5.8 yards per reception and 3.7 yards per carry (129/481/1 rushing line). On the other hand, Canales seemingly isn't the only one in the organization with this level of optimism, considering the Bucs didn't draft a running back and brought in only Chase Edmonds and Patrick Laird as veteran additions. Both are more likely to get snaps on late downs than early downs, if they even make the team and earn roles, while the competition for carries may come from 2020 third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker. It sets up White for a wide range of outcomes, as he still has a lot to prove but could end up operating as a three-down workhorse if the Bucs like what they see throughout summer and into the season. Few teams, if any, look weaker in the backfield on paper right now, though the Bucs seem cautiously optimistic White alone can change that.