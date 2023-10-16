White rushed the ball seven times for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers. He added three receptions on four targets for 12 yards.

White got the first chance to lead Tampa Bay's backfield, but after picking up only nine yards on his first three carries, the team began to split work between he and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. While that's concerning for White moving forward, he was far more efficient than Vaughn both on the ground and as a pass catcher. That may mean that he hangs onto the lead-back role, but White now has fewer than 50 rushing yards in three of five games this season and has only one total touchdown.