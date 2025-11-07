White is slated to lead the Buccaneers backfield Sunday against the Patriots with Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) again ruled out for that contest, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Irving has been sidelined since coming out of Week 4 action with a shoulder subluxation and a left foot sprain and so far hasn't been able to mix into any drills since late September. White has been the biggest beneficiary in Irving's absence, totaling 262 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on 67 touches over the last four games. Reserve RB Sean Tucker (26 touches for 72 total yards and two rushing TDs) also has been in the mix during that span. The going may be tough for White in Week 10 versus a New England defense that has held opposing running backs to an NFL-best 3.1 yards per carry this season.