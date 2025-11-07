White is slated to lead the Buccaneers backfield Sunday against the Patriots with Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) ruled out for the Week 10 contest, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Irving hasn't practiced since suffering a shoulder subluxation and a left foot sprain Week 4 and will miss his fifth straight game Sunday. White has been the biggest beneficiary of Irving's absence, totaling 262 yards from scrimmage and three rushing scores on 67 touches over the last four games. Reserve back Sean Tucker (26 touches for 72 total yards and two rushing touchdowns) has also taken on an increased role while Irving has been out. The going may be tough for White in Week 10 versus a New England defense that has held opposing running backs to an NFL-low 3.1 yards per carry this season.