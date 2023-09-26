White rushed 14 times for 38 yards and secured all three targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

White was stymied repeatedly on the ground by an Eagles defense that came in allowing the fewest rushing yards per game, and he was only able to partly make up for it with his work as a receiver. The second-year back has now averaged under 3.0 yards per carry in two of his first three games while running behind a makeshift offensive line, and White's outlook doesn't get much brighter in Week 4 with the Saints defense on tap in what projects to be a difficult road matchup.