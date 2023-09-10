White rushed 17 times for 39 yards and brought in both targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

As expected, White handled a true lead-back role to kick off his second season, but the matchup proved anything but favorable. A Vikings defense that already looks more aggressive under new coordinator Brian Flores repeatedly stifled White on the ground, limiting him to a miserable 2.3 yards per carry and a long run of six yards. Nevertheless, the touch volume was certainly encouraging, and White could encounter a more palatable scenario against the Bears during a Week 2 early-afternoon home matchup in the fatiguing Florida heat.