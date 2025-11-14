White is poised to maintain an expanded role Sunday against the Bills, as Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) has been ruled out.

Irving has been sidelined since Week 4, opening the door for White to lead Tampa Bay's backfield. White averaged 16.4 touches in the previous five games Irving missed. Sean Tucker has worked as the 1B option to White in Tampa Bay's last two games, and both healthy running backs have a nice opportunity to produce Sunday against a Bills defense that's allowing 5.4 yards per carry to the position.