White rushed once for 20 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

White surprisingly was limited to his lowest touch count of the season, just four days after gaining an efficient 53 yards on 11 carries against the Saints. The veteran back was even out-touched by Sean Tucker, who logged three more carries and recorded a rushing touchdown. The usage behind Bucky Irving has been a bit haphazard over a limited sample this season, so White could revert to a more typical workload in a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.