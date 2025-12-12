Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Just two touches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White rushed once for 20 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.
White surprisingly was limited to his lowest touch count of the season, just four days after gaining an efficient 53 yards on 11 carries against the Saints. The veteran back was even out-touched by Sean Tucker, who logged three more carries and recorded a rushing touchdown. The usage behind Bucky Irving has been a bit haphazard over a limited sample this season, so White could revert to a more typical workload in a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: More efficient than Irving in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Compiles 29 total yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Shows some efficiency•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Status quo with Irving out again•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Productive with 12 touches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Irving out vs. weak Bills run D•