Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that White (groin), who is not participating in practice, is day-to-day, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

White isn't practicing after having been forced off the field early during Tampa Bay's 29-7 preseason win over Tennessee on Saturday, but he's at least avoided a long-term injury by the sound of things. It remains to be seen, though, whether White will be fully cleared in time for the Buccaneers' next exhibition matchup on Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Steelers. Sean Tucker will benefit from an uptick in first-team opportunities behind starter Bucky Irving as long as White is unavailable.