White is expected to serve as Tampa Bay's lead running back Sunday against the Browns with Leonard Fournette (hip) listed as doubtful for the contest, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Even if Fournette hadn't exited in the second half of the Buccaneers' last game Week 10 against the Seahawks in Munich due to the hip pointer, White may have pushed his way into at least a timeshare with the veteran back based on how he performed in Germany. White took a career-high 22 carries for 105 yards in the win over Seattle, and he now looks poised to get another crack at a high-volume role out of the backfield with Fournette unlikely to be available in anything more than a limited capacity if he's active Sunday. Beyond White, the Buccaneers have Ke'Shawn Vaughn on hand to serve as a substitute, while Giovani Bernard (ankle) could be reinstated from injured reserve to serve as an option on passing downs. Even though he didn't draw a target in Munich, White displayed some prowess as a pass catcher in Weeks 4 through 9, when he turned in an 18-128-0 receiving line on 21 targets over a six-game stretch.