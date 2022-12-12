White carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and caught all five of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

It was a tough day overall for the Buccaneers' offense, but White still led the club in rushing yards and scrimmage yards while seeing 18 touches to Leonard Fournette's 10. Fournette dealt with a foot injury during the week which may have limited his workload, but a backfield timeshare won't do much for either RB's fantasy upside in Week 15 against a Bengals defense that just held Nick Chubb to 34 rushing yards on 14 carries.